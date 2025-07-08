Today, Tuesday, July 8, brings mostly mild conditions with patches of rain possibly lingering into late evening. Temperatures near 15°C and a cooler start about 11°C keep things fresh. Skies remain partly cloudy before turning overcast later on. Light breezes may occasionally stir, but heavier winds are unlikely through the afternoon.
Tomorrow is looking mostly overcast but dry. Temperatures near 18°C promise slightly warmer daytime weather, with early mist clearing by mid-morning. Cloudy skies persist, though no big bursts of rain are expected. Winds remain gentle, ensuring calmer conditions throughout the day. Late afternoon might clear slightly, revealing a few sunny breaks before dusk sets in.
Thursday sees brighter skies with strong sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures hover about 19°C, with minimal cloud cover offering a summery feel. Mornings begin closer to 14°C, but conditions stay pleasant and warm. Light winds keep things stable, and rain looks unlikely. Breaks in the clouds may let more sunshine through by mid-afternoon. Expect a bright evening.
Friday follows with plenty of sunshine as well. Forecast calls for temperatures near 20°C, and a mild low about 15°C. Clear spells dominate, ensuring a bright outlook from dawn until dusk. Gentle breezes should keep the air fresh without any expected rain.
This weekend arrives on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures about 22°C. Mornings start near 18°C, offering an even warmer day. Douglas can expect minimal cloud cover, and no signs of rain appear on the horizon. Conditions stay stable, concluding a promising stretch of weather. Late evening holds a gentle breeze, giving way to a calm night.
This article was automatically generated
