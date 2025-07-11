Today, Friday, July 11, in Douglas is shaping up to be bright and pleasant. Sunshine is on the menu with temperatures near 20°C and mild conditions through the day. There is no sign of rain, so expect clear skies late into the evening. Overnight, conditions should remain mostly clear.
Sunny skies return tomorrow with temperatures about 21°C. No rain is expected, so skies stay bright through most hours. Late in the afternoon, a few clouds might drift by, but nothing major is likely. Winds remain light, creating a comfortable atmosphere. Evening could feature patchy clouds, yet it remains dry overall.
A bit of unsettled weather arrives Sunday, with a chance of light rain around midday. Temperatures hover near 20°C for a mild feel. Some sunshine may break through the clouds between passing showers. Later on, clearer skies could emerge, settling into a calmer evening. Overnight, conditions remain generally calm.
Cooler conditions appear Monday, with afternoon highs about 16°C and intervals of rain. A touch of drizzle may linger, though skies could brighten later. Expect a damp feel in places, but some breaks in the clouds are likely. Evening temperatures settle near 10°C, making overnight noticeably cooler.
Fresh air remains Tuesday, topping out near 14°C amid occasional rain. Any lingering showers in the morning could taper off, giving way to sunny spells by midday. Breezes might pick up at times, but nothing too brisk is expected. By night, conditions look calm, with patchy cloud and a hint of chill in store.
This article was automatically generated
