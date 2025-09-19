Today, Friday, September 19, moderate rain is set to dominate. Temperatures near 15°C through the day, dipping about 11°C overnight. In Douglas, conditions stay fairly wet, and showers are likely to linger. Cloudy spells add to the wet mood. A grey sky enhances the chance for rain. Expect ongoing drizzle.
Tomorrow sees more rain with temperatures near 11°C and dropping about 9°C as evening unfolds. The day looks damp once again, though breaks in the clouds might appear. Periods of drizzle could linger into the late hours. Occasional gusts add to the unsettled vibe. Rain remains a strong feature throughout.
This weekend continues with occasional patchy rain on Sunday. Temperatures about 12°C by noon, dipping near 8°C earlier in the day. Some sunshine is possible, but light rain showers remain a possibility. Breezes stay moderate, keeping the air feeling fresh. Cloud cover might break briefly. Skies shift between moist spells.
The new week begins with mainly sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures near 12°C, though mornings could be about 7°C before warming up. Expect minimal rain chances, letting brighter conditions prevail. The atmosphere stays calm, offering a drier forecast across the region. Clouds look sparse by afternoon. Showers seem very unlikely.
The pattern continues on Tuesday, with mostly clear conditions dominating. Temperatures near 13°C midday and about 8°C at dawn. Hardly any rain is forecast, making it a fine day for dryness. Gentle breezes should keep things pleasant, while partial clouds may appear late. Skies brighten into evening. Confidence remains high.
This article was automatically generated
