Today, Thursday, July 10, brings sunny conditions with a gentle breeze. Early temperatures near 13°C climb to about 19°C this afternoon. Skies look mostly clear, creating ideal conditions for those following the weather forecast. Douglas experiences stable weather, so there’s little chance of rain throughout the day.
Tomorrow stays bright under sunny skies. Morning readings hover near 15°C, moving up to about 20°C later on. Winds remain light, and the forecast indicates no rain. Sunshine is set to continue, providing a warm, summery feel that boosts the local climate and keeps Friday’s conditions pleasant.
Saturday welcomes another sunny outlook. Temperatures near 17°C in the early hours could reach about 21°C mid-afternoon. Clear skies encourage a bright atmosphere, with a gentle breeze adding to a comfortable day. No major hint of rain is expected, so the weather forecast remains stable this weekend.
Sunday maintains the sunny trend, beginning with near 16°C and nearing about 21°C later. Clear skies dominate, bringing a pleasant setting throughout the day. Light winds keep everything consistent, and no significant rainfall appears in the forecast. The weather stays inviting, delivering more rays for mid-July.
Monday might see partly cloudy spells, with temperatures near 15°C in the morning and about 17°C at midday. A light chance of rain could show up briefly, but conditions are unlikely to turn soggy. The forecast points to brighter intervals heading toward evening, rounding off a mild start to the week. Winds may pick up slightly, though they’re unlikely to disrupt the outlook.
