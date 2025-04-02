As we continue our journey through the Media Isle of Man 25 Women of 2025, as part of the ongoing Womann campaign, we’re proud to showcase the next five inspiring individuals who are shaping life on the Isle of Man in bold and meaningful ways.
In this third feature, we meet Roisin Quinn, Nicole Crawley, Joanne Posey, Dr Justine Needham and India Dick - all of whom are contributing to a more dynamic, compassionate and forward-thinking island.
11. Roisin Quinn
Interior designer Roisin Quinn became a familiar face across the island last year when she was crowned winner of BBC’s Interior Design Masters in 2024. Having moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland at the age of nine, Roisin grew up in Ramsey and credits the experience of helping her parents build their home with sparking her interest in design.
Since then, she’s carved out a niche for herself with a confident, playful style that fuses bold colour choices with characterful vintage finds and joyful patterns. Her winning approach on national television captivated both judges and audiences alike, and she’s quickly gone on to attract exciting commissions across the UK and Isle of Man.
Now running her own design studio, Roisin continues to champion accessible, personality-driven interiors. She also regularly shares advice and inspiration through social media and community events, helping to nurture creativity in others. Roisin’s energy and flair are a refreshing addition to the creative scene - proving that a small island can produce big talent.
12. Nicole Crawley
After more than a decade working in the hospitality industry, Nicole Crawley took the plunge and opened Smoky Sam’s BBQ in Castletown with her partner, Sam Levi. What began as a passion project has quickly become one of the island’s best-loved eateries, known for its low-and-slow cooking, laid-back vibe and hearty Southern-style flavours.
Nicole’s experience spans everything from running front-of-house teams to coordinating busy kitchens, and that all-round knowledge is clear to see in how the restaurant operates. She’s involved in every aspect of the business - from training staff to shaping the customer experience - and is passionate about showcasing local produce and creating a welcoming environment.
In a short space of time, Nicole has helped build not just a restaurant but a brand with real staying power. Her approach is warm, hardworking and rooted in community, which makes her a brilliant role model for other women looking to build something of their own.
13. Joanne Posey
As a registered nutritionist and founder of Life Lessons Nutrition, Joanne Posey is changing the way women approach menopause on the Isle of Man. Through her tailored coaching programmes and educational workshops, she helps women manage hormonal changes with practical, science-backed nutrition and lifestyle advice.
Joanne qualified with the College of Naturopathic Medicine and is a member of the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT). Her mission is simple: to help women feel informed, empowered and supported - whether they’re managing symptoms like hot flushes and low energy or simply trying to regain balance during midlife.
In addition to one-to-one coaching, Joanne works with employers to develop workplace menopause policies, ensuring that women’s health is better understood and supported in professional settings.
With warmth, insight and years of experience, Joanne has become a trusted voice for women’s wellbeing on the island. Her work is making menopause less of a taboo and more of a transition women can face with confidence.
14. Dr Justine Needham
In 2024, Dr Justine Needham was appointed Medical Director at Hospice Isle of Man, taking the reins from long-serving clinician Dr Ben Harris. With over two decades of experience in palliative care, Dr Needham brings not only medical expertise, but also a deep understanding of the emotional and human side of end-of-life care.
Her approach is centred around dignity, compassion and personalised support — not just for patients, but also their families and carers. Since stepping into the role, she’s helped build on Hospice’s existing services while encouraging mental health and bereavement support, and holistic care.
Dr Needham is also passionate about education and training, working closely with staff and volunteers to strengthen the island’s wider approach to palliative and hospice care.
Her quiet determination and thoughtful leadership are already making a difference - ensuring that the island continues to offer high-quality, compassionate care at one of life’s most challenging moments.
15. India Dick
India Dick began her career in banking at the age of 17 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. Now in her mid-twenties, she’s regarded as one of the Isle of Man’s most promising young professionals in the finance sector.
In 2024, India was named one of Gef 30 Under 30 - an accolade that celebrates individuals who are making a genuine impact in their industries. Known for her drive and maturity beyond her years, India has become a role model for other young women entering corporate spaces.
She’s particularly passionate about encouraging open conversations around ambition, confidence and leadership in the workplace. Whether she’s mentoring junior colleagues or sharing her experience at career events, India brings authenticity and honesty to everything she does.
Her journey shows that with hard work and the right attitude, it’s possible to thrive - and lead - at any age. And now in her new role as Business Development Director at Orbital, India is undoubtedly one to watch.