As we bring our Womann campaign to a close, we also round off the Media Isle of Man 25 Women of 2025 series. This article shines a light on the final five individuals whose work reflects the breadth of talent, resilience, and passion found across the Isle of Man.
21. Aimee Cringle
At just 25, Aimee Cringle has firmly established herself on the global CrossFit stage.
Aimee's journey to the top has been one of consistent progression. From placing 5,446th in the 2018 CrossFit Open, she climbed to 10th worldwide in 2024, showcasing her dedication and resilience. Aimee proudly represents the Isle of Man on the international stage, bringing visibility and recognition to the island through her performances at elite competitions.
Her success is not only a personal triumph, but a powerful example for others - showing that women can compete at the highest level, push physical boundaries, and pursue a career in sport. Aimee is carving out a path for the next generation of female athletes who want to take their place in strength sports and be taken seriously doing it.
22. Sarah Mercer
Sarah Mercer is a passionate environmentalist and co-founder of Earthscope, a nature-first social enterprise based on the Isle of Man. She has been instrumental in delivering sustainability training to over 400 government staff, promoting climate literacy across the public sector.
Sarah has also worked on projects like the award-nominated documentary Island Utopias and the folklore-inspired app Manannan’s Charms. These initiatives aim to reconnect communities with their natural heritage and inspire sustainable living.
Reflecting on her journey, Sarah shares:
"A huge part of my career is talking and working with people in purpose-led industries. It is an absolute joy to get to deeply know so many fantastic women on the Isle of Man and around the world working at the cross section of climate, nature, and people."
23. Andrea Chambers
Andrea Chambers serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Isle Listen and Minds Matter, two charities at the forefront of mental health support on the Isle of Man. Under her leadership, these organisations have expanded their services, including the implementation of the 'Talk' service in collaboration with Manx Care, aimed at providing early intervention for young people and their families.
Andrea's approach is rooted in professionalism, empathy, and a commitment to meaningful outcomes as she emphasises the importance of delivering services that are tailored to the needs of the community.
Her dedication to mental health advocacy has led to significant reductions in waiting times for psychological therapies and the integration of mental health support within educational institutions. Alongside her team, Andrea's work continues to make a profound impact on the wellbeing of individuals and families across the island.
24. Dr Megan Mathias MBE
Dr Megan Mathias MBE was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for the Isle of Man Cabinet Office in 2023, bringing with her a wealth of experience from senior public service roles, including her tenure as Director of Delivery and Improvement in Jersey's Cabinet Office.
Her leadership was notably recognised during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning her an MBE in 2020 for her contributions to Jersey's response efforts. Holding a PhD in Leadership in Government, Dr Mathias is committed to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of public services on the Isle of Man.
In her current role, she focuses on supporting the delivery of government programmes and cross-departmental initiatives, aiming to encourage a collaborative and responsive public sector that meets the evolving needs of the community.
25. Carroll Taggart
Carroll Taggart is a Chartered Marketing Professional with over two decades of experience delivering strategic growth across multiple industries and international markets.
Currently a key figure within the StartUp Grind Isle of Man team, Carroll brings both expertise and energy to the island’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. She also brings extensive experience from her senior roles at PokerStars, where she has worked across leadership positions including Associate Director of Commercial Business Operations and Head of Strategic Planning and Campaigns.
Her deep understanding of marketing, combined with her collaborative nature, makes her a trusted voice among early-stage businesses looking to for mentorship and guidance.