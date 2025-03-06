Well, who is at the crux of these acts that are preventing equality? Systems created by men and for men. So, what about men? What does that question really mean when asked by the average Joe? On the surface it’s a question that comes from fear. An uncomfortable threatening feeling that by women and allies fighting for women’s rights, they’re oppressing men. This isn’t true. Fighting for equality for any minority group is a balancing of the scale, not a taking away. And if it was accurate that we were taking rights AWAY from men (which, is not true, just to specify that once again) what are you kicking up a fuss about? Are you saying you wouldn’t like to be in the same boat as people who have fewer rights and opportunities than you? Interesting.