As we continue to celebrate Media Isle of Man’s 25 Women of 2025, we turn the spotlight on 5 more trailblazing individuals in the Isle of Man whose impact reaches across sport, culture, business, sustainability, and tourism.
Their stories are a powerful reminder of the talent, passion, and impact that women bring to every corner of island life.
6. Nikki Arthur
Ultra-endurance athlete and dedicated sports development advocate Nikki Arthur has been named one of Media Isle of Man’s 25 Women of 2025, in recognition of her exceptional achievements on and off the track.
In January 2025, Nikki completed the Montane Spine Race - widely regarded as one of Britain’s toughest endurance challenges - covering 268 miles along the Pennine Way in just over 103 hours, and finishing as the third-fastest woman. Her determination and mental strength were celebrated at this year’s Isle of Man Sports Awards, where she received the Special Achievement Award alongside her partner Orran.
Off the course, Nikki is a driving force in the island’s sporting scene. She supports young athletes as the Student Athlete Development Coordinator for Isle of Man Sport and brings energy and vision to her roles as a boxing coach, development coordinator, and member of the Commonwealth Games committee.
Nikki is helping to shape the future of sport on the Isle of Man - championing resilience, inclusion, and ambition every step of the way.
7. Jane Corkhill
Jane Corkill, Arts Development Manager at the Isle of Man Arts Council, has been named one of our 25 Women of 2025 in recognition of her tireless dedication to the island’s creative and cultural community.
Since taking on the role in 2018, Jane has been a driving force behind the island’s artistic growth - supporting everyone from grassroots performers to emerging young talent. She leads both the Isle of Man Arts Council and Kensington Arts in Douglas, creating space and opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the arts.
A talented musician herself, Jane brings a personal passion and energy to her work, whether she’s singing solo, performing with local choirs and with her group of friends in The Shimmers, or developing initiatives that ensure the arts are accessible, inclusive, and reflective of the island’s diverse creative voices. Under her leadership, the Isle of Man Arts Council has widened its reach, helping to break down barriers and reshape perceptions around what creativity looks like on the Isle of Man.
Jane’s work continues to inspire and empower, and her impact on the cultural life of the island makes her a standout figure in the Manx community.
8. Aimee Ford
Renowned cake artist and entrepreneur Aimee Ford began her journey in 2012 by founding Butterfingers, a business making cakes for weddings and events on island.
Her dedication to creativity and attention to detail quickly garnered island-wide recognition, leading her to establish Aimee Ford Ltd. Her bespoke cake designs, which blend modern art, fashion, and design, have been sought after both locally and internationally.
Her excellence has been acknowledged with multiple awards, including Gold at Cake International and Best in Class at Salon Culinaire International. In 2024, Aimee was shortlisted for four categories at the DMA Awards: Cake Designer of the Year, One to Watch, and Cake Artist of the Year, with a win in the Flawless Finish category.
Beyond her creations, Aimee contributes to the industry as a judge at Cake International and serves as a brand ambassador for companies like BrambleSky, Clairella, and Couture. Her passion for teaching has led her to conduct workshops globally, sharing her expertise with aspiring cake artists.
Aimee's dedication to her craft and her role in elevating the Isle of Man's presence in the global culinary scene make her a deserving honouree among the 25 Women of 2025.
9. Mariella Craig
Environmental advocate, fundraiser, and rising voice in sustainability, Mariella Craig has been named one of Media Isle of Man’s 25 Women of 2025 for her remarkable dedication to community and climate.
Mariella first gained island-wide recognition as one of the Gef 30 Under 30 in 2023, spotlighted for her work in youth engagement and environmental awareness. She continues to build on that impact through her volunteer role as a youth representative for UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man - helping to lead conversations around sustainability and inspiring young people to take climate action.
After losing her dad to lung cancer in 2022, Mariella turned grief into purpose by raising over £5,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation Isle of Man. She’s now training for the London Marathon 2025 to continue her fundraising efforts and raise further awareness.
Professionally, she’s bringing her passion for the planet into the corporate world too, recently joining IFGL as a Sustainability Analyst, working on ESG strategies that drive positive change.
10. Deborah Heather
Since taking up the role of CEO of Visit Isle of Man in March 2023, Deborah Heather has led a bold transformation of the island’s visitor economy - placing sustainability, community benefit, and innovation at the heart of the strategy. With her extensive background in hospitality, tourism, and consultancy, she brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the industry.
Under Deborah’s leadership, Visit Isle of Man has taken major strides in aligning the island with global trends in responsible tourism, with a focus on authentic experiences, local partnerships, and long-term growth while supporting local businesses to adapt, grow, and succeed in an ever-changing market. She has also played a key role in positioning the Isle of Man as a year-round destination, and led the drive for off Island PR and awards with the IoM included in the BBC Travel top 25,and Top 10 Wanderlust Europe islands and Conde Nast’s Top 20 British Islands in the last 12 months.
Alongside her work at Visit Isle of Man, Deborah is Chair of the Tourism Society, a member of the Tourism Alliance Advisory Board, and a regular speaker at events such as World Travel Market, Tourism Management Institute, and the Annual Hotel Conference.