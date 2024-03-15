Working with graduates and young professionals is an extremely important focus for Locate. A great example of how we actively engage with young people is the Graduates and Young Professionals Fair, taking place on the 27th March. The event is a joint effort and one in which we collaborate with more than 70 companies and organisations to provide an excellent platform for networking and showcasing the diverse opportunities available in the Island. Alongside this, we’re also developing university outreach programmes, events and other initiatives to make sure existing, new and returning young people are fully aware of the prospects open to them now and in the future.