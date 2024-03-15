I’ve been welcomed with open arms, and I can see real opportunity for women on the Island. As women, we’re possibly not grabbing hold of opportunities enough, to be honest. There is something about modernising the working environment in the way that the world is. Ensuring that workplaces are spaces for women to develop and be welcomed. As a mother of two daughters, being a role model has always been a focus for me. I want them and all girls and women to believe in themselves. I feel proud to be a woman in a senior leadership role and hope I can lead by example and inspire women on the Isle of Man to believe these types of roles are achievable for them.