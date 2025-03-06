It’s a weird time in the world. Apple and Google may have silently eradicated International Women’s Day from their digital calendars (along with Black History Month, Pride Month, and Holocaust Remembrance Day to name but a few others they’ve got rid of without telling anyone), but we at Isle of Man Today have zero intention of following suit. We are going full-on celebration mode, so grab your purple International Women’s Day party hat and dive in to the Womann section. Over the next six weeks you’ll find articles and interviews that take great pleasure in shouting loudly and proudly about some of the brilliant women living in our midst.