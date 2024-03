The world has obviously progressed a lot since then, but the ghosts of the whole ‘you're a feminist so you're ugly and are going to die alone’ schtick still lingers, and there remains many people who see feminism as something bad, even if they don't entirely know why. Just the other month, a friend of mine said he worked with a brilliant woman who was ‘a feminist, but really lovely’. Another friend (yes, I have more than one) said not long ago, ‘I'm not a feminist, I just believe in equality’. Which, ironically, is exactly what makes her a feminist.