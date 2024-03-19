There are A LOT of different kinds of women in the world but only a fraction are seen in film, and even they are only represented accurately a fraction of the time. But. At last, we are getting to a point where we're seeing more of our messy, multi-layered selves on screen. Finally, the world is getting to know that women can be and feel more than two things at once. That women have aspirations outside of anything to do with finding or helping a man. That women have sexual desires that don't simply revolve around the needs of men and that, yes, that we actually do use the toilet. Our body doesn't just absorb stuff. We'd all die of internal poisoning.