Though women are frequently fed messages through the media in the vein of ‘feminism has fixed everything! WOMEN! YOU CAN NOW HAVE IT ALL’, Leanne is one of many who have learned the reality. Even the richest of women with fantastic support networks would still struggle to ‘have it all’ while still finding time for self-care. Having always been career-focussed, Leanne's decision to go solo followed a realisation of how difficult it was to find the right balance between being a parent and leading a full-time career. She became increasingly aware of the injustice of the ‘women, you can have it all’ message being sold as something easily achievable. But instead of letting it beat her down, Leanne used the realisation as fuel to the fire of her own empowerment. She used the challenges to embolden her to create her own path knowing, only then, would she achieve her full ambition while healthily balancing her family life. She now is part of the IOM Startup Grind team in the hope that she can inspire other women to take action just as other women inspired her.