Stonehage Fleming has a flexible working policy known as ‘3 in 5’ (3 in the office and 2 working from home). Some employees even have non-traditional working hours due to parenting or caring responsibilities. It reflects the fact that ‘Family’ is one of the Group’s core values and that it has adapted its model to support that all-important work life balance. ‘It’s very important to have flexibility, especially for working families,’ Maxine said. ‘Everybody acknowledges and respects the fact that we also have to meet the needs of the business but open and honest conversations around the intersection of work and family life are important and build trust.’