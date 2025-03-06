At the interval, the queue to the women’s bathroom was the length of the Shard. Shock. The women in front of me were the epitome of efficient. Everyone was conscious of the 1,892 other women stood with their legs crossed behind them. In the name of sisterhood, I went into one of the five cubicles with the same intention of efficiency. Inside, it took me so long to get my coat, hat, jumper, then dungarees off and back on again that someone actually came and pushed the door to make sure the cubicle wasn’t empty or whoever was inside hadn’t died. By the time I’d got everything back on I needed the loo again because of my tiny, female bladder. So, logically, I decided to wear the same dungarees to the theatre the following night.