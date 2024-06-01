Ryan and Callum Crowe secured their maiden TT win in Saturday evening’s Sidecar Race One.
The Manx pair produced a textbook performance to secure victory by 26.894 seconds from Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.
Pete’s brother Alan was third with nephew Rhys Gibbon a further minute and 14 seconds down.
The latter duo’s second lap of 115.984mph made Rhys the event’s fastest ever newcomer passenger.
Founds/Gibbons were 6.267s ahead of Lewis Blackstock and Patrick Rosney with Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie in fifth.
Rounding out the top six were the experienced Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes, while current World Champions and TT debutants Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement were an impressive seventh.
The latter became the event’s fastest ever female passenger with the pair’s second lap of 113.79 mph.
With victory the Crowes matched their dad’s achievement of claiming a TT win, Nick having won five during his racing career.
In the winners’ enclosure an emotional Ryan said: ‘We’ve just lived out dream - I can’t believe we have just won a TT.’
Callum was equally speechless saying: ‘I can’t believe I’ve won a TT race. Ryan’s rode such a clever race. The whole team is amazing.’
After lapping at 119.860mph Ryan added: ‘The bike is a missile - what a machine!’
Pete Founds said: ‘Really please with that - we rode it as hard as we could.
‘We’re here to win, so we’ll go back to the the drawing board and see what we can do.’
Brother Alan was happy at a podium finish on his return to the event: ‘This is a bit of dream come true - to come back to racing at the TT and get a podium with my nephew.’
Gibbons added: ‘It’s all Al really - he’s been such an accommodating driver - I’m over the moon.’
Daryl Gibson and Tom Christie crashed at Brandywell, but race control said they were up and moving after the incident on lap two.