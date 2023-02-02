The police officer in charge of Operation Artemis has said that there is more work to do to crack down on drug trafficking in the island.
Detective Inspector Jamie Tomlinson said: 'The drug trade is a very lucrative trade, so the minute you take someone off the streets, someone is ready to take their space.
'We're conscious that we've brought one organised crime group to an end but we're also conscious that we can't rest there.'
Operation Artemis was an operation run by police and targeted a crime group moving cannabis and money on and off the island through drug mules and modified vehicles.