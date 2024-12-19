RAF aircraft which specialise in anti-submarine warfare have been patrolling over Manx waters again.
Two Poseidon aircraft, based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, were recorded flying around the island’s coast on Thursday morning.
One carried out circuits off the north coast while the other patrolled over the North Channel before flying directly over the island.
It was the second visit to the Irish Sea this week and follows other patrols by the reconnaissance aircraft at the beginning of the month.
These come at a time of heightened tensions between the West and Russia as the war in Ukraine entered a new phase.
The Boeing Poseidon MRA1 is equipped with sensors and weapons systems for anti-submarine warfare, as well as surveillance and search and rescue missions.
The Yantar is officially a ‘research vessel’ but it is alleged to have been carrying out surveillance of subsea structures such as gas pipelines and internet cables.
It was tracked after briefly turning on its automatic identification system.
Yantar had apparently been shadowed by minehunter HMS Cattistock while it was also monitored from the air.
Intelligence officials have blamed Russia for a series of recent acts of sabotage targeting European defence companies, logistics facilities, public utilities and military installations. These include arson attacks in the UK, cyber attacks on railways in Europe and damage to subsea cables in the Baltic Sea.
The UK government is considering sending British troops to Ukraine to provide military training as part of five-point plan to step up support for Kyiv in 2025.
Last month, Washington and Westminster authorised the use by Ukraine of US and UK long-range weaponry to hit targets inside Russia.