Applications to study at University College Isle of Man (UCM) from September 2025 are now open.
Anyone wishing to study a full-time or substantial part-time course, which includes university courses (higher education), 16-plus or sixth form (further education) courses or apprenticeships, can now apply on the college’s website: www.ucm.ac.im
The event was a showcase of the institution’s wide range of courses and levels of subjects, as well as an opportunity for visitors to tour the Homefield Road campus’s facilities.
UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, said: ‘After a successful open evening last week, we’re excited to once again open applications for the next academic year.
‘As ever, we have a very exciting mix of courses available for people aged 16+, something we’re always developing to meet the needs of our Island, local businesses and of course our learners.
‘Whether you’re sitting your GCSEs, coming up to the end of your A-levels or are an adult looking to reskill, our courses offer a great platform for people to learn the relevant skills to succeed in the future careers.’