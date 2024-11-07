Photos of damaged benches intended for Douglas Promenade are circulating on social media, sparking criticism over both the design and condition of the seating.
Some of the benches, part of Douglas City Council’s recent installation project, were found to have cracks upon unpacking.
In response, the Council confirmed it is working with the supplier, who has agreed to replace the damaged benches at no additional cost.
The wood-effect slats will be transferred to the new benches upon delivery, along with additional backrest and side-table modules.
Some of the new benches have already been installed near to Loch Promenade, and the design, which lack traditional backrests, has puzzled and frustrated some promenade users.
The modular concrete design was intended as a contemporary addition to the Victorian promenade, but response from residents and visitors to Douglas suggests that the minimalist aesthetic may not align with public expectations.
Several people have raised concerns over the seating’s comfort and accessibility, particularly for elderly people.
‘They’re awful, too modern and no backs on them! How are older folk going to get on with them?’ one resident commented.
Another added: ‘They’re not in keeping with the Victorian promenade, a complete waste of money.’
In response to the concerns, Douglas City Council clarified that these benches are meant to complement, rather than replace, traditional seating along the promenade.
‘The concept of the benches is more modern and contemporary’, a Council spokesperson told Isle of Man Today, explaining that the design allows for modular customisation, including the option to add backrests and side tables.
For now, each bench includes a single backrest, but the Council has indicated that configurations may change based on public feedback, potentially introducing a mix of backrests and side tables to enhance comfort and accessibility.