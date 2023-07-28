Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies will turn its attentions to the Southern Agricultural Show this weekend,
As well as having an information tent at the annual event at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, the group's volunteers will be helping to tidy up the showground on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson from the charity said: 'Look out for the Beach Buddies tent, flags and our distinctive Beach Buddies' dogs which will be there along with their maker Rob Gawne who has been giving them a bit of TLC this week.
'We usually clean up during the last hour or so on Sunday afternoon, from around 2pm onwards.
'Please come and say hello and we'll have refreshments and snacks for our regular volunteers.'
Beach Buddies will also have a stand at the Royal Agricultural Show on August 11 and 12 and will be holding a clean-up of that event on the morning of Sunday 13 from 10.30am.