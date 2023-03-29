The Steam Packet's Ben-my-Chree will return to service on Friday, having been in dry dock for maintenance.
The Company posted on social media: 'After a thorough check over, repaint, spruce up and general spring clean, Ben-my-Chree is coming out of dry dock, ready to welcome you on-board!
'Thanks to the Cammell Laird team and our hardworking crew for getting through such a big list in a very short time frame.'
The Ben went into dry dock in Birkenhead last week, with the fast-craft Manannan and freighter MV Arrow covering the Douglas to Heysham route in the Ben's absence.