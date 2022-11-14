Ben-my-Chree will sail this evening
Monday 14th November 2022 5:20 pm
Steam Packet ship Ben my Chree in Douglas harbour - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Ben-my-Chree’s sailing to Heysham this evening (Monday) from Douglas will go ahead as scheduled, despite the Steam Packet saying earlier today it might be disrupted because of the strong winds forecast overnight.
The return trip in the early hours of Tuesday from the Lancashire port, however, will be delayed by an hour as the sailing aims to miss the worst of the weather.
It will now depart at 3.15am instead of 2.15am. Passengers are asked to check in no later than 2.30am.
