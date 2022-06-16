Bus timetable revised as Isle of Man Transport hit by driver shortages

Transport bosses have cut services as they try to deal with a shortage of bus drivers.

They will introduce a new contingency service tomorrow.

The revised schedule reduces some services in line with current staffing availability.

This revised timetable will operate Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not change.

To check your services, click here.

In his last address to the House of Keys, the infrastructure minister, Tim Crookall, said that he was ‘led to believe’ no bus services were cancelled over the TT.

This statement has been challenged by people who spoke to the Manx Independent, which is in shops now. Click here.

An Isle of Man Transport spokesman said: ‘Due to high levels of sickness, including Covid-19 and other issues, and recruitment challenges affected by the wider UK driver shortage, Bus Vannin hsa had to make the decision to reduce the frequency of some services in order to preserve a reliable network.

‘The contingency bus timetable is likely to run until the schools break up for summer holidays which will give Bus Vannin time to finalise additional recruitment and training, as well as see a return to work for some staff.

‘Bus Vannin will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any enhancements to the timetable as soon as they are able to deliver.’

Contingency timetables are now available to view on www.bus.im or by calling 662525 with printed booklets aimed to be available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, Ramsey or Port Erin bus station by the end of next week.

Customers can track buses in real time using findmybus.im.

‘Bus Vannin regrets any inconvenience these temporary alterations may cause to passengers, every effort is being made to ensure vital transport services continue to be provided for residents and visitors,’ the spokesman said.

‘It is expected the timetable changes will allow Bus Vannin to deliver a robust service during these difficult times, with a return to full services as soon as possible.’