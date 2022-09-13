Brewery pubs to remain open on Monday
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Tuesday 13th September 2022 3:56 pm
Share
The Rosemount pub on Bucks Road and Demesne Road in Douglas (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okell’s Brewery pubs are to remain open on Monday, September 19.
Steven Taylor, Okell’s Inns managing director said: ‘Last week we decided to close our pub estate to respect the announcement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
‘After listening to our public house teams, many have expressed strong wishes to remain open for the State Funeral this coming public holiday, to ensure that their patrons can commemorate the funeral together as a community.’
For full details on opening times for the various pubs across the island, visit www.pubsandbars.im
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |