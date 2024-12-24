The team from Property Wise’s Ramsey office is moving home to the company’s Douglas office.
The estate agency’s Ramsey team will still host meetings with clients in its Parliament Square premises, but will now primarily be based on Prospect Hill in the capital.
Explaining the move, a spokesperson from the firm said: ‘The relocation will allow members of the Ramsey team to benefit from additional training and access to more resources to deliver services to clients in the north.
‘Existing clients will continue to be looked after by the same team, ensuring continuity of the services and local expertise the Ramsey office is renowned for.’
This is the first step in enhancing services to clients since Property Wise became part of the Douglas-based Partners Real Estate group.
Partners co-Founder and Chairman Brendan Beeken said: ‘The Ramsey-based team has established a well-deserved reputation for first-class client care. I can assure existing clients in Ramsey and the north that this will continue to be delivered to exactly the same high standards.
‘Clients will continue to deal with the same trusted team members, whose focus will remain squarely on the north. The relocation is an opportunity for our northern team to access additional training to enable them to better serve their clients, as well as having further resources to enhance and improve those services.
‘Following the move to the Property Wise Douglas office, day-to-day contact will remain exactly as it is, and face-to-face meetings, for old and new clients, will continue to be hosted at the Parliament Street office in Ramsey.
‘The team will also be available as usual for valuations and viewings across the north.’
Partners, which is headquartered on Finch Road in Douglas, is expanding its real estate group with further mergers and acquisitions in the Isle of Man.