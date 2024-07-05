An Isle of Man cocktail bar has joined forced with an island distillery to declare July 18 this year as Worldwide National Manx Daiquiri Day.
And the businesses are now calling on people and firms across the island to get behind the push by celebrating the day themselves.
Devised by the teams behind Douglas’s Kiki Lounge and the Outlier Distilling Company, the event has been described as a playful twist on World Daiquiri Day which falls on July 19.
As part of the celebration the Kiki Lounge, located on the capital’s North Quay, are planning to host a special event with a menu of Manx Daiquiris, featuring discounted ‘classic’ Manx Daiquiris on the day, all served by award-winning bartenders.
A Daiquiri Pong tournament will also be held at the venue on the night while Outlier Distillery co-founders Ian Warbon-Jones and Rick Dacey will also be jumping behind the bar to make Daquiris during a special guest appearance at Kiki’s on the night
And both businesses are hoping that other venues and individuals will back the day by creating a ‘wave of delicious Manx cocktails across the island.’
In a statement, the two firms said they wanted to see as many people as possible raise a glass to the Isle of Man on Worldwide National Manx Daiquiri Day.
The statement read: ‘We’re inviting all bars, pubs and restaurants across the Isle of Man to feature a Manx Daiquiri or a creative variation on their menus for the day. Outlier Distilling Company’s premium Manx rums—Hoolie Manx White Rum, Hurricane Manx Overproof Rum, and Twisted Arm Manx Spiced Rum—will be the stars of the show.
‘This cheeky celebration is a nod to the traditional World Daiquiri Day, adding a local twist with the rich, robust flavours of Manx rum.
‘Let’s make Worldwide National Manx Daiquiri Day a delightful and unforgettable event.’
This isn’t the first time the Kiki Lounge and the Outlier Distilling Company, which are based out of an old milking shed at Ballakelly farm, have teamed-up.
Last year, representatives from both businesses jetted off to London to showcase the Isle of Man’s drinks scene.
In partnership, they took over the renowned tropical Laki Lane bar in Islington as part of a pop-up event supported by Visit Isle of Man.
Kiki Lounge co-owner Drew Fleming also used both Hoolie, Outlier's 41% rum, and Hurricane, Outlier's 64% rum, to create the now famous 'Manx Daiquiri’.
That drink helped Drew win the inaugural winner of the 50 Best Bars’s ‘The Blend Scholarship’ back in October 2022.
And it isn’t the only accolade to have been bestowed on the Kiki Lounge team.
The nightspot, which moved to its new North Quay location in 2023, was only 37 around the world to be named in a recent list of top cocktail bars after being handed an ‘excellent’ rating - or ‘one pin’ - in the first ever Pinnacle Guide.
Launched by the founders of the hugely successful London Cocktail Week, the people behind the Pinnacle Guide have described it as the ‘Michelin guide for bars’.
According to the people behind the Pinnacle guide, It aims to promote the best cocktail venues across the world, highlighting those that are ‘leading cocktail culture in their communities.’
Venues taking part in Worldwide National Manx Daiquiri Day can register their participation by visiting www.kikis.im/manxdaiquiriday to be included in Kiki’s social media campaign.
Home mixologists are also being encouraged to make up a Manx Daquiri and share details of their concoctions on social media using the hashtag #ManxDaiquiriDay.