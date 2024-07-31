Two casualties have received treatment from paramedics following a crash near Braddan Bridge.
The incident happened around 5pm at the Braddan Church roundabout.
Traffic has been diverted onto Strang Road at Union Mills and up Braddan Road as a result of the incident.
Emergency services say they removed two occupants from one of the vehicles involved in the incident before treating them at the scene for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire Service initially said that the casualties would be transferred to Noble’s Hospital but later revised the statement.
An eyewitness at the scene said that vehicles were initially being ‘turned away’ from the scene by emergency services and the road was shut in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
Traffic was also said to be heavy around the two roundabouts near the hospital.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary urged drivers to avoid the scene if possible.
Several eyewitnesses reported seeing police and ambulances heading to the crash site after the incident was reported.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘Douglas crews are dealing with a two vehicle RTC at the Braddan Bridge round about.Assisted by Police and Paramedics two occupants were removed from a vehicle and are being treated for minor injuries.
‘The road beyond to Union Mills is closed until the carriageway is clear so expect delays or a diversion if heading that way.’
The road is currently still closed.