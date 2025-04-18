A seriously injured ginger cat found in the north of the island is now on the road to recovery after an urgent appeal raised thousands of pounds for life-saving surgery.
Earlier this month, the ManxSPCA launched an emergency fundraising campaign to help cover the cost of treatment for Sandy - a stray cat believed to be around one year old, who was discovered dragging his back legs through a garden in Sandygate.
The cat had been spotted by a local man who feared he had been hit by a car. Not wanting to cause further distress, he contacted the ManxSPCA instead. The charity’s cattery team responded immediately and found the frightened animal hiding deep inside a hedge, barely able to move.
Sandy had no collar, no microchip and no clear indication of where he had come from. He was underweight and in obvious pain.
He was rushed to a vet for sedation and assessment, where X-rays revealed the extent of his injuries – a shattered pelvis with multiple fractures, alongside signs of shock and trauma.
The ManxSPCA said Sandy’s only chance of survival was complex orthopaedic surgery, with the total cost, including aftercare, estimated at between £3,000 and £4,000. Without it, the charity said, he wouldn’t make it.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Sandy’s injuries were extensive, but even in those early moments it was clear he hadn’t given up. Despite everything, he purred when humans were close and gently leaned his head into the warmth of a hand. He is a truly special cat.’
Following the public appeal, the ManxSPCA has now confirmed that the fundraising target has been met – thanks to the generosity of supporters across the island and beyond.
In an update shared last week, the charity wrote: ‘We are so grateful for the generosity of the public. We have reached the target and will provide an update once Sandy has received his surgery.’
They added: ‘This brave boy is fighting so hard to survive – and now he needs us all. Our island’s incredible vets have come together to make his life-saving surgery, and aftercare, happen. The procedure is complex and urgent, but thanks to your help, Sandy now has a chance.’
Donations poured in through the ManxSPCA’s website, PayPal and bank transfers, and many people also sent messages of support and encouragement for Sandy’s recovery. The story has since been shared widely on social media, capturing the hearts of animal lovers across the island.
Although Sandy still faces a long recovery, the charity says his prognosis is now a good one, with the right care and rehabilitation in place.
They added: ‘Whether it was £1 or £100 - every donation made a difference. This is a shining example of the Manx spirit, and what our community can achieve when we rally together for those who need us most.’
The ManxSPCA will continue to provide updates on Sandy’s progress in the weeks ahead.
For more information about the charity’s work, or to support future appeals, visit www.manxspca.com.