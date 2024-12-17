The introduction of a ‘live aboard’ agreement on Isle of Man Steam Packet vessels has reduced the number of cancellations, the Treasury Minister has claimed.
In figures some maybe surprised to hear, Dr Alex Allinson revealed 97.73% of sailings have gone ahead over the past year up until the end of November while there has been 91.2% punctuality.
And he says part of that is down to the ‘live aboard’ agreement that means staff stay on board rather than go home to rest between shifts on Heysham sailings.
The Steam Packet says this has helped cut the number of cancellations.
He was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse on what use had been made of the live aboard facilities.
Dr Allinson said: ‘This has allowed the Manxman to sail during good weather and stay over at Heysham rather and return later on the 2.15am sailing rather than just cancel.
‘This means cancelled sailings are then reduced from four to two.
‘The live aboard facilities allow crews to change shifts. It also means the vessel can shelter out at sea during poor weather rather than try to make port, preventing potential damage.’
When pressed, Dr Allinson could not cite any specific examples of when such situations had come about but assured members cancellations had been avoided thanks to the live aboard agreement.
Back in March, it was announced that the Steam Packet and the union had agreed contract terms for its members of staff after more than two years of negotiations.
In exchange for agreeing to ‘live on board’ arrangements, additional periods of leave for officers, a financial bonus and a ‘voyage leave’ policy for staff were agreed.
During negotiations, tensions between the two parties led to union members voting in favour of industrial action, a move which caused disruption to the island’s sailing schedule at the end of 2023.
Just a day after the results of the Nautilus ballot was announced, the Steam Packet issued notice letters to members of staff who did not agree to the proposed terms.
The letters were later withdrawn by the company in January 2024 after Nautilus members agreed to suspend their industrial action while talks resumed.
In a statement issued by Nautilus International about the deal, the union confirmed that 75% of members voted to accept the terms tabled by the Steam Packet.
The statement said: ‘Officers will now have more time at home with their families and loved ones than originally offered, while also allowing provision for live aboard.’
Nautilus’ senior national organiser Garry Elliot said at the time: ‘Through collective action, our members have ensured that changes to their terms and conditions are reasonable and acceptable to both them and the company.’