The long-awaited replacement for Cummal Mooar residential home in Ramsey has faced further delays, with the scheme now projected to gain approval only after the summer recess in 2025.
During Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, the first of 2025, former Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper questioned the current minister, Claire Christian, about the timeline for the project.
Ms Christian explained that progress on the facility had slowed due to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) prioritising the redevelopment of Radcliffe Villas, a respite unit for adults with learning disabilities in Douglas.
The replacement of Cummal Mooar is a critical project for the north of the island.
In 2023, residents and their families expressed fears over the potential closure of the current facility before a new one was ready.
However, later that year a pause was agreed following discussions between the DHSC and Manx Care, ensuring the home would remain operational for the time being.
Mr Hooper expressed concern over the delay, pointing out that the scheme had previously been expected to progress in parallel with the Radcliffe Villas project.
He questioned whether the tender exercise for Cummal Mooar, which he said has been approved by the Treasury, had been carried out, suggesting this step could help secure a clearer cost estimate for the project.
Minister Christian clarified that her department’s records showed the scheme had not reached the tender stage before Mr Hooper left his role as minister.
She added: ‘If he has other evidence of that, I would really appreciate it if he could supply it.
‘The department has applied its resources to progressing the schemes for Radcliffe Villas, and obviously, it needs to come through the due process over the next few months.’
Mr Hooper further highlighted the financial inefficiencies of maintaining the current Cummal Mooar facility, noting that Manx Care had previously stated it costs around £1 million annually to run.
‘In terms of efficiency and ensuring the budget is spent effectively, will [the minister] commit to trying to speed up the delivery of this scheme - not only because it is the right thing for the residents and staff, but for the people of the north?,’ he asked.
Ms Christian acknowledged these concerns but reiterated that her department had not yet received a briefing on the matter.
She committed to keeping members updated, particularly Ramsey representatives, given the significance of the project to their constituency.
Tynwald is set to approve £6 million for the project, which aims to provide modern, accessible, and high-quality care for vulnerable adults.
The current facility, which opened in 1983, is outdated and no longer meets residents’ needs.
The new 12-bedroom facility, to be built on land behind the existing respite unit on Glencrutchery Road, will include en-suite rooms, ceiling track hoists, fully equipped disabled bathrooms, and office facilities for staff.
A planning application for the project was approved in January 2023.