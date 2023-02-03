A probation report is being prepared for a serving soldier who is currently remanded in custody.
He is absent without leave from the British Army and has admitted importing £284,000-worth of cannabis to the island.
Police found more than 14kg of the class B drug, which they valued at £284,220.
Brayford pleaded guilty to production of cannabis to the island and possessing it with intent to supply.
The 29-year-old will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 17.
As the Isle of Man Courier reported last week, police officers went to the Ramsey Park Hotel in Park Road on January 30.
They went to room 606 and Brayford answered the door, and was subsequently arrested.
He first appeared in court on January 31, charged with being absent without leave from the army.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that Brayford had been AWOL since January 2 and was in the 25 Training Regiment Royal Logistics Corps, based at Normandy Barracks in Leconfield, Yorkshire.
He was initially going to be collected by military police.
However, on Thursday (February 2), he appeared in court again charged with the drug offences.
Mr Swain said that the offences were not suitable for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Kermode also submitted a basis of plea for his client, but the prosecution had not accepted it.
No bail application was made and Brayford, who lives at Whitridge Grove, Bentilee, is remanded at the prison until sentencing.