The 25-year-old was sentenced to 13 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put under a supervision order for two years.
We previously reported that police received a 999 call on October 11, from a resident at Cronk Drean in Douglas, who told them that someone was in their garden.
Officers arrived and found Bostock in Cronk Y Berry Drive, showing signs of intoxication.
He was said to have had a white powder on his nose and upper lip.
Police searched him and found cannabis weighing 30.7 grams, which they valued at £614, as well as a snap bag and grinder.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a further search found 2.1 grams of ketamine in his wallet.
When interviewed, the defendant handed in a prepared statement, saying that the drugs were his, and that he bought cannabis in bulk, as he used it frequently.
The court heard that Bostock has 18 previous drug-related convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb.
Ms Lobb said that her client had made massive changes to his personal circumstances and lifestyle since the offences.
She said that Bostock had spent time in prison in November and following that, had engaged well with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
The advocate said that her client had passed four drug tests and was now clear of drugs.
Ms Lobb said that Bostock, who lives at Loch Promenade, Douglas, had found employment, and had also been complying well with a community service order.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, and told him: ‘You do have an unenviable record.’