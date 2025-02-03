A man has admitted possessing around £27,500 worth of cocaine with intent to supply it.
Forty-year-old Karl Bennett was arrested on January 7 while driving a Ford Mondeo taxi at The Strang.
He appeared in court on Thursday, January 16, and was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Bennett was driving his vehicle at around 6pm at Ballaoates Road, when he was stopped by police.
A white powder was found in the centre console of the car, and was later tested and confirmed to be 80.5 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £8,050.
Bennett, who lives at Cronk Grianagh Estate, was arrested and a search of his home at Cronk Grianagh Estate found a further 98.4 grams of the class A drug, valued by police at £9,840, in a bedroom, and 93.6 grams, valued at £9,360 in a garage.
During a police interview, the cabbie answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bennett was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who agreed that the matter should be sent to the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the higher court, where he will appear on January 24.
Bail has previously been refused, and the defendant made no further bail application, so he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.
Bennett made his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday and is due to be sentenced at a later date.