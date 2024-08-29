A benefit fraudster who claimed £3,448 she wasn’t entitled to has been put on probation for a year.
Laura Jane Middleton admitted two counts of the offence, which involved her failing to declare a partner was living with her and giving her money.
The 42-year-old's sentencing was previously adjourned to see if a suitable type of community service could be found, bearing in mind her health difficulties, but the court on Tuesday, August 27, heard that it could not.
Middleton entered a basis of plea in which she said her partner had not been living with her full time, until the last month when the investigation was taking place.
She admitted that he had been giving her financial support, which she had not declared.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that a probation order would not be a soft option as the process was quite invasive.
Mr Taylor said that Middleton was starting to repay the overpaid amount next month, with it being deducted from her disability living allowance.
A probation report assessed the defendant, who lives at Willaston Crescent in Douglas, as a low risk of reoffending.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Middleton to pay £50 prosecution costs, which she will pay at a rate of £10 per week.