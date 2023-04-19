Daniel Jonathan Fick was caught with one gram of the drug which police valued at £100.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Fick was at the Nunnery Estate where the dance music event Metabolizm was being held on July 2 last year.
Fick, who lives at Park Road, Douglas, was spoken to by police after security staff raised concerns.
He was detained for a drug search and officers found one gram of the class A drug.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where, during an interview, Fick answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Swain said that the matter had been delayed in coming to court due to a problem with a police file and submitting the summons.
In February 2021, Fick was sentenced to 210 hours community service for possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and possessing cocaine.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau said that, on the day in question, her client had co-operated with the police and told officers he had cocaine and which pocket it was in.
Ms Houareau said that it had now been nine months since the incident and Fick had been in no further trouble, having turned his life around.
The advocate said that he was currently looking for work as a landscape gardener.
A probation report said that Fick had successfully completed the 210 hours community service imposed in February 2021.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she had taken into account the defendant’s guilty plea and the relatively small quantity of the drug.
The High Bailiff added that it was perhaps to Fick’s advantage that the matter had taken so long to come to court as it had given him the opportunity to show that he could turn his life around.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.