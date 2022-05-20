Offender who assaulted woman and was knocked unconscious by her husband is now doing Wim Hof meditation

A 25-year-old man has been put on probation after he assaulted a woman in Strand Street and was then knocked out by her husband.

Jack Warren McKernan admitted common assault on a female after he had pushed the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

McKernan committed the offence while he was on a home leave scheme in relation to a prison sentence.

Magistrates sentenced him to an 18-month probation order and also ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the woman.

As we reported in coverage of a previous court appearance, the incident occurred outside TK Maxx in Douglas on December 23.

Police were called at 4.20pm and a witness said that McKernan was arguing with the woman and had then pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

Her husband had then punched him in the face, knocking him down, which caused him to hit his head on the ground and be knocked unconscious.

The woman did not want to make a complaint but McKernan was charged with common assault on a female, based on witness evidence.

Her husband was deemed to have acted in self defence.

When interviewed at police headquarters, McKernan, who lives at Farrants Way in Castletown, remained silent throughout.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander handed in a letter of reference from McKernan’s employer, and asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report which suggested a probation order as the most appropriate sentence.

Ms Alexander said that McKernan had said there had been provocation before the push but he was not claiming self-defence.

‘He’s clearly come off considerably worse as a result of his actions,’ said the advocate.

‘He was on day release, the home leave was withdrawn as a result of this and he spent the Christmas period in isolation at the prison. Clearly he was punished by the prison.

‘He has got an unenviable record for someone of his age. All his offences are seemingly linked to alcohol but he has not had a drink since he came out of custody.’

Ms Alexander said that it was now five months since the offence and McKernan had not been in any further trouble.

She said that he had been distancing himself from negative peers, had signed up to the Parish Walk, and had started using Wim Hof meditation.

Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told McKernan: ‘To commit an offence when you’re on home leave is a bit of an own goal.

‘You should have been on your best behaviour during that period.’