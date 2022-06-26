Cycling: Mark Cavendish claims second British title

Mark Cavendish claimed the second British National Road Race title of his illustrious career at a wet and windy Castle Douglas on Sunday afternoon.

He was the only professional rider left in the final sprint to the line in difficult conditions, followed home by leading under-23 Samuel Watson and privateer Alexander Richardson.

Best known for his sprinting, the 37-year-old Manxman showcased his all-round racing ability with an attacking and crafty performance in a typically chaotic edition in wet and windy Dumfries and Galloway.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider last won the British title nine years ago, again in Scotland, when the championship was held over the 2014 Commonwealth Games course in Glasgow.

It was a highly successful edition of British Cycling road championships for Manx riders, with Lizzie Holden finishing third in the elite women’s time trial on Friday and Matty Bostock winning the elite men’s circuit racing title on Saturday.