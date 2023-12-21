Dates for a public inquiry into plans to expand Ramsey’s boundaries have been set.
It will take place between January 22 to 24, starting at 10am at the Ramsey Park Hotel.
It’s being held because the local authority believes the town is at ‘capacity’ and wants to expand it into parts of Lezayre and Garff, with these authorities having called the move ‘territorial’.
The inquiry is open to members of the public to attend.
A pre-inquiry hearing was held in October, which set out the terms for the meeting now being held in January.