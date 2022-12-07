Direct flights from Ronaldsway to mainland Spain will be available in next year’s Easter school holidays.
FlyDirect has today announced the expansion of its programme from the Isle of Man with the launch of direct flights to Malaga during April and May.
Last month, C.I. Travel Group, who is selling the flights to the Costa del Sol, announced it would be offering direct flights to Malaga next October.
It follows on from the success of the company’s direct flights from the Isle of Man to Palma in Majorca this summer.
The group’s managing director Robert Mackenzie said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to secure further capacity to be able to offer more direct flights from the Isle of Man in the spring of next year.
‘Easter is a very popular time to get away and now there is the opportunity to fly direct to the Costa del Sol during April and May.’
Ronaldsway airport director Gary Cobb said ‘We welcome the additional spring programme to Malaga, which enables islanders to have greater choice and more convenient flights without the requirement to transit through other airports.
‘It also shows the commitment C. I. Travel Group has to the island, which we greatly value.’
There are options to book flight-only or an inclusive holiday at a wide choice of hotels in resorts including Marbella, Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Estepona.
Flights operate between the Isle of Man and Malaga every Saturday from April 8 to May 13. This includes the Easter school holidays, as well as the May Day and Coronation Day bank holidays.
The route will be operated by BA CityFlyer, a subsidiary of British Airways using the Embraer 190 jet aircraft. Flying time is around three hours.
Flights go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, December 8 and can be booked online through www.flydirect.co.uk.