Traffic on a busy road leading to and from the centre of Douglas was 'brought to a standstill' this morning after a crash on the route.
The incident involved two cars and happened at the Broadway roundel on Douglas Promenade this morning.
Police were called to the scene at around 8.30am today (Friday).
The constabulary has confirmed there was no injuries and the vehicles sustained 'minor damage'.
However, eyewitnesses at the scene said traffic was 'brought to a standstill' on the Prom route while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the collision.
One bystander said that the two cars involved were later 'taken away by recovery vehicles' after the incident.
Queues of traffic formed along Douglas Promenade as police officers worked at the scene.
The crash comes just days after the roundel was named on a list of the 'UK's most confusing roads to drive' - news which did not go down well with many fans over on the Isle of Man Today Facebook page.