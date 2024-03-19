Flying a drone in Douglas or Onchan during Queen Camilla’s visit could result in a fine of up to £10,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to five years.
The Isle of Man Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued regulations which prohibit the flight of drones within the area bounded by a circle of radius 1.5 nautical miles centred on 54°09’49”N , 004°28’39”W.
The measures are in place between 8am and 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday, March 2024).
Police say it will be actively monitoring the airspace to detect incursions or breaches, and any person(s) found contravening the regulations may be subject to a fine of up to £10,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to five years.
Her Majesty’s one-day visit will be filled with ceremonial events and community engagements. To find out the full schedule of Queen Camilla’s visit click here.
The Constabulary has confirmed that from 6am tomorrow a number of routes in central Douglas will be closed.