A passenger on board an inbound easyJet flight from Liverpool took these photos of the Smartwings flight hit by a ‘technical issue’ as it landed at the Isle of Man airport.
Ronaldsway revealed details of the incident in a service update issued earlier this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the airport said that there were ‘no passenger safety concerns’ as a result of the incident and that staff did not anticipate any ongoing disruption to flights.
Former Met Office forecaster Adrian Cowin said the incident affected his inbound easyJet flight which was forced to abort its initial approach and enter a ‘holding position’ in the sky.
He said: ‘I was in the easyJet Airbus from Liverpool, which had to discontinue the approach and power-up to the loud and powerful “go around” thrust and get into a hold for about 20 minutes before the main runway had been cleared.
‘Ronaldsway ATC gave updates to our Captain and informed passengers on the Airbus of the situation. We always felt assured and safe.’
A passenger on board the flight said they had been told there was an issue with the braking system and the aircraft had come to a sudden stop.
