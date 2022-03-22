What do you think about the Isle of Man’s childcare strategy?

A public consultation has been launched for the island’s draft childcare strategy.

The government is looking for feedback from parents, carers, employers and childcare providers on the actions outlined in the draft childcare strategy.

The strategy was published in draft form on Tuesday, March 15, as part of the delivery of Our Island Plan, and explores the importance of childcare and early years education, how the present situation in the Isle of Man compares to other jurisdictions, and sets out a future framework to address current challenges.

Read our story about that by clicking here.

Feedback from the public consultation will be used to support the production of a final childcare strategy which shall be brought to Tynwald in July 2022.

The public consultation opened this week and will close on Tuesday, April 26.

Those wishing to participate in the public consultation are encouraged to do so by visiting the government’s website. Click here.

A copy of the draft Childcare Strategy is available here.