Emergency services have blocked-off a road in central Douglas amid reports of a ‘contained incident.’
Police are urging people to stay away from Murrays Road, which is understood to have been closed-off since late morning.
Armed officers have been seen on the street and the force operation appears to be focused on one property in particular.
Eyewitnesses at the scene told Media Isle of Man they’ve have heard ‘loud shouting’ emanating from the property.
A number of police vehicles are currently parked in several positions along the street.
The force has urged people to ‘stay away’ from the area while the incident is ongoing.
A police drone was flying above the scene early this afternoon while an ambulance has also arrived at Murrays Road.