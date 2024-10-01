Dame Joanna Lumley wowed a packed audience in Douglas this week as part of the of Man Arts Council’s annual lecture.
The TV and film star was in the island to take part in a live interview at the capital’s Gaiety Theatre.
Perhaps best known for her BAFTA-award winning portrayal of chain smoking ‘it’ girl Patsy in hit BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, Lumley’s acting career spans more than 50 years.
She has appeared in a number of big-budget films over the decades including On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, James and the Giant Peach, Ella Enchanted and the Wolf of Wall Street.
A sold-out audience watched on as the 78 year-old actress recounted tales of her fascinating life and career with ‘undeniable charm, wit and grace.’
The conversation, led by host Alexander Caine Duncan, also touched-on Lumley’s human rights activism and her personal views on the importance of nature and arts in society.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council the event was a celebration of organisation’s ongoing commitment to enriching culture in the island.
They addedL ‘The audience was treated to over an hour of charming and hilarious anecdotes from her impressive film and television career, starting with her early modelling days in London, to her experiences working with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street”.
‘Throughout the evening, Joanna’s characteristic wit and humour shone through, eliciting laughter and rapturous applause, but it was her warmth and humility that made the evening truly special, speaking with a sense of intimacy, as though she were in a room full of old friends.
‘During the second half of the event, audience members were invited to ask questions which added a personal touch to the evening, allowing Joanna’s wisdom and spontaneity to shine even more.’
Whilst there, she happily posed for a photo with Manx Museum staff member Danny Tortasso.
Asked about her experience of visiting the Isle of Man for the first time, Joanna said: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my brief visit to the beautiful Isle of Man as the guest of the Isle of Man Arts Council for their annual lecture.
‘It was a pleasure to meet the Manx audience and to experience their warm welcome and hospitality and thank you everyone for attending.’
Joanna Lumley is the third high-profile guest brought to the island in as many years as part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s annual lecture series.
Previous lectures have included a sell-out show with documentarian and author Louis Theroux in 2022 and designer and writer Kevin McCloud in 2023.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is delighted to have hosted the absolutely fabulous Dame Joanna Lumley for this year’s annual lecture.
‘The event was a resounding success, demonstrating the island’s thriving arts and culture scene and the Isle of Man Arts Council’s continued efforts to bring world-class events to the island. It was an evening of laughter, reflection, and inspiration – one that attendees will not soon forget.’