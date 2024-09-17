A Ramsey gym boss is off to Europe after securing a number of podium positions in a series of top UK physique competitions.
Bodybuilder Stephen Bush recently celebrated winning gold at the ‘British Beach Pro Physique Championship’.
The 43 year-old also finished second in the ‘Pro Physique Masters’ and third in the ‘Pro Physique Open’ at the UK Ultimate Physiques competition (UKUP).
And that’s not all - Stephen has also competed in a variety of other events across the UK, finishing third and second in physique competitions held in York and Bridgend.
He has now been invited to compete as part of ‘UKUP team Great Britain’ in the beach physique category at the World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA) finals in Venice.
Speaking about how he got into bodybuilding, Stephen said: ‘I started about four years ago when I was looking for a new challenge to push my fitness goals to the next level.
‘I’ve always been passionate about staying fit, but I wanted something that would hold me accountable and inspire me to work harder.
‘What began as a personal challenge quickly turned into a passion, and every step of the way has taught me about discipline.’
Stephen is the manager of the Quay Fitness gym in Ramsey, which is currently the only gym located within the town.
It’s from here that he trains for his physique competitions, as well as running his own personal training company called ‘Sb Body Boost’.
Talking about how he trains for the competitions and stays in the right shape, Stephen said: ‘My routine is all about balance, consistency, and dedication.
‘I typically work out different muscle groups for about one hour and 15 minutes a day, training six to seven times a week.
‘In addition to my strength training, I dedicate 10 minutes a day to abdominal workouts, which I do religiously to ensure my core is well-defined.
‘As I prepare for a competition, especially in the three to four months leading up to the show, I ramp up my daily step count to around 22,000 steps. This helps in maintaining my cardio levels and aids in fat loss while keeping my energy high.
‘My diet plays a crucial role, too - it's high in protein and carbohydrates with low healthy fats, and I monitor my calories and macros daily to stay on track.’
However, it isn’t just physical practice that is required. Physique competing requires competitors to complete a ‘T Walk’, which comprises of a number of poses in front of judges.
Stephen practices his stage routine at home three to four times a week, and claims it is ‘just as important’ as the physical training.
Asked if he has any advice for those who might want to get into physique competing, Stephen said: ‘Focus on a balanced routine that includes resistance training, steps, and flexibility.
‘It's a long-term commitment, so stay focused and dedicated even when progress feels slow.
‘Competing is not just physical; mental preparation is crucial. It’s important to develop a positive mindset and coping strategies for the pressures associated with competing.’