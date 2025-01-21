After more than 20 years staging some of the biggest names in music, Triskel Promotions front-man Lenny Conroy looked to wind down his operations after a final ‘Last Dance’ show in April 2023.
Here, Lenny tells us his favourite top 10 gigs staged in the island...
1, Brian Wilson
A true legend and a charming gentleman. The show was just exquisite Beach Boys, with wall to wall hits and an amazing backing band.
It’s still the most expensive production Triskel has had, as there were 26 crew and band members!
2, Sinéad O’ Connor
It was a huge risk, as she had only just returned to live touring.
She mesmerised from the first note to the last. I was anxious meeting her but she was warm and engaging.
3, Glenn Tilbrook/GASP
The first ever official Triskel show!
His manager/wife said not to get him drunk as he had just flown in from America and would be jet-lagged. That didn’t quite go to plan…
4, Kaiser Chiefs
They were brilliant live and great with the audience.
There was a part in the show where Ricky disappears and reappears on the balcony. When he left the stage, I panicked and ran after him to open all the security doors!
5, Alabama 3
I booked headliners for a couple of years at Glen Lough. It was hard work but a wonderful experience.
Even just four of them were a bit of a handful and pretty wild. Larry, the lead singer, stayed up all night and DJ’d one of the tents in the early hours, only returning to his hotel to pick up his bag for the airport!
6, Davy Knowles
Hard not to be a little biased about our local treasure and esteemed guitar export!
All of his shows are memorable and quite frankly get better and better.
7, Lightning Seeds
They came over to celebrate 20 years of Bushy’s at the Bottleneck Car Park. It was a great crowd and a fitting celebration of the final year at this stalwart venue.
8, Pigs On The Wing
We have only showcased them once in their 20 plus year career and it was very early doors for Triskel.
All of their shows are mesmerising, and what I enjoy about them is the amount of detail and finesse they put into every show.
9, Primal Scream
A band I tried getting for over seven years. It finally happened and they nailed it!
Bobby [Gillespie] was as quiet and reserved as he appears on stage, but he was seen quite often to smile and enjoy the crowd.
10, Mile Scott and Steve Wickham at the 3 Legs Festival
Something a bit different - not my gig but what a gig!
As a lifelong fan of The Waterboys, to get two stalwarts of the band in the island has been, and continues to be, a dream not yet realised for me.