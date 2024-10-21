A nude calendar which looks to raise money for local charities is now available for pre-order.
The calendar features the female cast of the upcoming ‘Calendar Girls’ show in May 2025, with Stage Door Entertainment putting together an adaptation of the hit 2003 film of the same name.
Priced at £12.50, all proceeds raised from the sale of the calendars will go to ‘The Big Manx Community Charity’, who will give it directly to those affected by cancer - whether they are living with the disease or nearing the end of their lives.
Next year’s show will also raise money for the charity, with four showings to be held between Thursday, May 29 and Saturday, May 31 - three showings at 7:30pm on each day and a further matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm.
The 2003 Calendar Girls film, which stars Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, follows the true story of a group of women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute who, following the death of a much loved husband, set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.
The inspiration to take on the adaptation came from Stage Door co-director Krissy Wilson, whose husband Chris was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2022.
Talking about the calendar, a spokesperson from Stage Door Entertainment said: ‘The perfect Christmas present does exist!
‘Beautifully packaged (and that’s just the contents), the calendar features all ten of our female cast members, and it will be a glorious addition to your home, work, shed or car.’
To pre-order the calendar, you can email [email protected] or message Stage Door Entertainment’s Facebook page.
The drama group are also still looking for sponsors for next year’s Calendar Girls show, and any enquiries about this can be made via their email address.